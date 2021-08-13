Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares International High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:HYXU)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares International High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:HYXU) by 119.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,709 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares International High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

HYXU stock opened at $55.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.53. iShares International High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.54 and a 1-year high of $57.25.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares International High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.