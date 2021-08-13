Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Takes $84,000 Position in VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 39,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in VistaGen Therapeutics by 172.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 166,470 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in VistaGen Therapeutics by 86.7% during the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 131,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 61,021 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $111,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $836,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $269,000. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VistaGen Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VTGN shares. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. VistaGen Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.35.

VTGN stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $3.55. The company has a market cap of $528.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.85.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.31 million. Analysts anticipate that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VistaGen Therapeutics Profile

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN).

Receive News & Ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.