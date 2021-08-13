APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) – Analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for APA in a report issued on Sunday, August 8th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.68. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for APA’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. APA had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 11.43%. APA’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on APA. Susquehanna upgraded APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on APA from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded APA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays downgraded APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. APA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.08.

Shares of APA stock opened at $18.92 on Wednesday. APA has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $24.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 4.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in APA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in APA in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in APA in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in APA by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in APA by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $381,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.26%.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

