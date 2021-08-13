Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 34,110 Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) by 38.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 121,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,110 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in The RealReal were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REAL. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of The RealReal during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in The RealReal during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in The RealReal in the first quarter worth $220,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The RealReal in the first quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The RealReal by 7.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on REAL shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on The RealReal from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The RealReal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.18.

Shares of REAL opened at $14.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.34. The RealReal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $30.22.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 85.02% and a negative net margin of 61.23%. The company had revenue of $104.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The RealReal’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Todd A. Suko sold 25,000 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd A. Suko sold 25,356 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $390,228.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 297,558 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,417.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,190 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,653. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

About The RealReal

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

