43,800 Shares in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 43,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $45,000. DCF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 100.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $188,000. 36.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lineage Cell Therapeutics alerts:

LCTX opened at $2.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.69. The stock has a market cap of $436.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 1.86. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $3.13.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.52% and a negative net margin of 802.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.92.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Profile

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.