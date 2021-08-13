Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases Shares of 18,500 eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 18,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of eMagin in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eMagin in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eMagin in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eMagin in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eMagin by 43.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 29,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. 13.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of eMagin in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eMagin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other eMagin news, major shareholder Ltd Ginola sold 40,798 shares of eMagin stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total transaction of $99,547.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,276,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,115,675.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Joseph Saltarelli sold 20,000 shares of eMagin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $79,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,951.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,317,410 shares of company stock worth $4,740,033. 8.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EMAN opened at $2.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.57 million, a P/E ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.63. eMagin Co. has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $5.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.45.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). eMagin had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 59.24%. On average, analysts predict that eMagin Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

eMagin Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of organic light emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays and related products. Its OLED displays are incorporated with products including military aviation helmets, military weapons sights and targeting systems, night vision and thermal imaging devices, training and simulation, visualization for ocular surgery, mobile ultrasound, and augmented reality applications.

