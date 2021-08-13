Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Holdings in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 425,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,725 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.52% of Arlo Technologies worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Arlo Technologies by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 20,864 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 555.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 625,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 530,349 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,537,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,736,000 after purchasing an additional 651,359 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 78,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 14,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 53,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 30,300 shares during the last quarter. 65.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

NYSE ARLO opened at $6.12 on Friday. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $10.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.53. The firm has a market cap of $507.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.76.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.42% and a negative return on equity of 50.66%. The business had revenue of $98.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

