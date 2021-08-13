Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 8,063 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 6.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 124,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,063 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RKT. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter worth $34,635,000. Hillman Co. acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth about $29,074,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth about $17,475,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 232.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 765,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,670,000 after buying an additional 534,731 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,830,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.67% of the company’s stock.
RKT opened at $17.47 on Friday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.22 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 20.92, a current ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.69. The company has a market cap of $34.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.48.
About Rocket Companies
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
