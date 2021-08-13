Research Analysts Set Expectations for Yelp Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:YELP)

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Yelp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now anticipates that the local business review company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. Wedbush also issued estimates for Yelp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Get Yelp alerts:

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The local business review company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Yelp from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.11.

NYSE:YELP opened at $38.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -258.65 and a beta of 1.85. Yelp has a one year low of $18.67 and a one year high of $43.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YELP. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Yelp by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 209,100 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after buying an additional 10,298 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Yelp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,562,944 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $51,058,000 after purchasing an additional 31,745 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Yelp during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,380,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Yelp by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Yelp by 5.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,300 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 2,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $88,024.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 180,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,860,247.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Miriam Warren sold 2,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $96,329.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,346.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,411 shares of company stock valued at $1,036,398. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Yelp

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.