Century Casinos, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) – Stock analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Century Casinos in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.36. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Casinos’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CNTY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

CNTY stock opened at $14.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $415.06 million, a P/E ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.67. Century Casinos has a 12 month low of $4.39 and a 12 month high of $15.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.02.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.19. Century Casinos had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 13.04%.

In related news, VP Andreas Terler sold 25,000 shares of Century Casinos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $354,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Century Casinos in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Century Casinos in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 160,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,634 shares during the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 12, 2021, it operated four ship-based casinos. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

