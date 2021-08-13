Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Aramark Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:ARMK)

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Aramark in a report released on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.26. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aramark’s FY2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.36.

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $35.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $22.93 and a fifty-two week high of $43.12.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Aramark by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 28,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aramark by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 448,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,272,000 after purchasing an additional 89,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -258.82%.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

