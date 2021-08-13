Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Given New $210.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $205.89.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $190.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.33. Verisk Analytics has a 1 year low of $159.79 and a 1 year high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 25.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 3,000 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $514,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,842. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total transaction of $84,785.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,841,144.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,981 shares of company stock valued at $5,320,397 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JSF Financial LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 11.5% during the second quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 57,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,038,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.8% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1,357.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,258,000 after purchasing an additional 950,247 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 7,104.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 27,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 26,714 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.