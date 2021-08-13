Piper Sandler Trims Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Target Price to $51.00

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Vimeo’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

VMEO has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Vimeo from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Vimeo in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a market perform rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Vimeo in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Vimeo in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vimeo in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.14.

NASDAQ VMEO opened at $33.78 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.02. Vimeo has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $58.00.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

