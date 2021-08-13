Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Petco Health and Wellness is a fully-integrated health and wellness company for pets. They offer premium products, services and veterinary care. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an underperform rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an underperform rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Petco Health and Wellness has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.50.

WOOF opened at $20.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $31.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.04.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $76,428,000.00. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WOOF. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

