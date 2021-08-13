Richard M. Mcvey Sells 12,117 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Stock

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 12,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.74, for a total value of $5,873,594.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $463.31 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $431.19 and a twelve month high of $606.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 61.20 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $462.55.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $176.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.56 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 21.8% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the second quarter worth about $687,000. JSF Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the second quarter worth about $204,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 7.3% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 268.3% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 2,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MKTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $528.78.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

