Richard M. Mcvey Sells 12,117 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Stock

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 12,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.74, for a total value of $5,873,594.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $463.31 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $431.19 and a twelve month high of $606.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 61.20 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $462.55.
MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $176.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.56 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 21.8% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the second quarter worth about $687,000. JSF Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the second quarter worth about $204,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 7.3% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 268.3% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 2,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently weighed in on MKTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $528.78.
MarketAxess Company Profile
MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.
