Insider Selling: DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Major Shareholder Sells $10,972,223.90 in Stock

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) major shareholder Ah Capital Management, L.L.C. sold 206,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $10,972,223.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of DOCN stock opened at $54.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.34. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $63.48.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). Equities research analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on DOCN shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on DigitalOcean from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOCN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,709,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,277,000. Finally, Liberty Street Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,008,000. Institutional investors own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

