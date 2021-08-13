Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Cut by National Bank Financial

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ FY2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $404.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.66 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 11.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC lifted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.58.

NYSE:HBM opened at $6.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $9.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 12.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 431,531 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 47,667 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 5.1% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,813,089 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,937,000 after buying an additional 88,201 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 3.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 402,164 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 14,468 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 48.0% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 441,586 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 143,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,864,000. 63.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.0079 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.2%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

