Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) CEO Michael R. Minogue Sells 24,471 Shares

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 24,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $8,564,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,106 shares in the company, valued at $82,637,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ABMD opened at $322.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $319.47. Abiomed, Inc. has a one year low of $242.73 and a one year high of $387.40. The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.88, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.35. Abiomed had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABMD. TheStreet lowered shares of Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abiomed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $360.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 4th quarter worth about $391,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,784,000 after buying an additional 5,130 shares during the period. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.