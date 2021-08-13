Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Insider Purchases $4,999,998.30 in Stock

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 460,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,998.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $33.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.82. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.20. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.97 and a 12-month high of $35.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.91%.

BEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Franklin Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 330.4% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 891 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 229.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 42.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.