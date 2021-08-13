Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Insider Franklin Resources Inc Purchases 460,405 Shares

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 460,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $4,999,998.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of BEN stock opened at $33.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.20. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.97 and a 1 year high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 15.65%. Franklin Resources’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

BEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEN. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Franklin Resources by 330.4% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 891 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the second quarter worth $40,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Franklin Resources by 229.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth $44,000. 42.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

