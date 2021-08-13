Insider Selling: ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) CEO Sells $23,200,724.82 in Stock

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total transaction of $23,200,724.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ANSS opened at $363.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $351.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $292.79 and a 1 year high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in ANSYS by 54.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 54.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 151.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

