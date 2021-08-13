Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $49.17, but opened at $44.86. Perrigo shares last traded at $43.68, with a volume of 36,227 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.11). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Perrigo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 31.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 39.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -24.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

About Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

