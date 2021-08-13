Insider Selling: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director Sells $221,202,346.30 in Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director Todd Crockett sold 3,620,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $221,202,346.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Todd Crockett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Todd Crockett sold 100,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $2,166,000.00.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $62.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.83 and a fifty-two week high of $67.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.73. The company has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.52, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.11.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.41 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZI shares. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.28.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,419,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506,257 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,076.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,426,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135,469 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,400,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,485 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $76,548,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,989.0% during the 1st quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 1,210,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,790 shares in the last quarter. 48.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

