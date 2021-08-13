Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $803,000 in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 83,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SDAC. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,121,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,171,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $965,000. 13.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.72. Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.05.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

