Insider Selling: Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) VP Sells $76,500,000.00 in Stock

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) VP Jeff D. Trom sold 600,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $76,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:WK opened at $132.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.51. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.91 and a beta of 1.45. Workiva Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.39 and a 1-year high of $140.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $105.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.59 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.33%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Workiva by 62.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,913,967 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,927,000 after purchasing an additional 736,473 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workiva during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,587,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 14.0% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,087,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,115,000 after buying an additional 133,695 shares during the period. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 0.6% during the first quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,039,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,704,000 after buying an additional 5,728 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 1,458.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 732,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,634,000 after buying an additional 685,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WK shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist lifted their target price on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.63.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

