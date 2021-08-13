Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Position in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,432 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Park-Ohio were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PKOH. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Park-Ohio by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 438,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,817,000 after buying an additional 181,651 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Park-Ohio by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 17,712 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Park-Ohio by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 601,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,955,000 after buying an additional 10,347 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio during the 1st quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 185.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,221 shares during the last quarter. 52.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Park-Ohio stock opened at $24.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.35. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.64 and a 12-month high of $41.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $314.56 million, a PE ratio of -825.72 and a beta of 1.35.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.78). Park-Ohio had a positive return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

PKOH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Park-Ohio from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Park-Ohio from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 6,100 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $202,886.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 33.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

