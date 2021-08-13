18,298 Shares in Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.27% of Beam Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Beam Global during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Beam Global by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Beam Global by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Beam Global by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Beam Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Beam Global news, Director Peter Warner Davidson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total value of $358,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,834.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $51,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $702,925 in the last ninety days. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:BEEM opened at $31.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $209.27 million and a PE ratio of -38.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.09. Beam Global has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $75.90.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a negative net margin of 88.15%. Analysts forecast that Beam Global will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on BEEM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beam Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Beam Global in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Beam Global from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Beam Global from $65.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Beam Global in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

