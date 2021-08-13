75,002 Shares in 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENFAU) Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENFAU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 75,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENFAU. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in 890 5th Avenue Partners during the first quarter valued at $394,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in 890 5th Avenue Partners during the first quarter valued at $1,898,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 890 5th Avenue Partners during the first quarter valued at $4,975,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in 890 5th Avenue Partners during the first quarter valued at $1,990,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in 890 5th Avenue Partners during the first quarter valued at $1,000,000.

Shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.24. 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $10.74.

890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc is a principal investment firm that invests in the technology, media, and telecommunications sectors. 890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

