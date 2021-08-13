73,415 Shares in Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYP) Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 73,415 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BCYP. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Big Cypress Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $6,744,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Big Cypress Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $5,892,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Big Cypress Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,945,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Big Cypress Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,510,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Big Cypress Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Institutional investors own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS BCYP opened at $9.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.94. Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.75.

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It primarily focuses in the life science sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

