Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $79.00 price objective on the software’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Altair Engineering Inc. is focused on the development and broad application of simulation technology to synthesize and optimize designs, processes and decisions for business performance. The company serves broad industry segments. Altair Engineering Inc. is headquartered in Michigan, USA. “

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ALTR. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair raised shares of Altair Engineering from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a hold rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Sunday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.00.

ALTR opened at $72.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.00. Altair Engineering has a 52 week low of $37.24 and a 52 week high of $72.48. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -801.78 and a beta of 1.50.

In related news, insider Brett R. Chouinard sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total value of $343,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder R. Scapa Declaration Of James sold 9,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $618,680.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,425 shares in the company, valued at $548,383.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 450,444 shares of company stock worth $30,091,142 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALTR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,237 shares of the software’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,858 shares of the software’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter worth approximately $384,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 174,930 shares of the software’s stock worth $10,178,000 after acquiring an additional 13,309 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,377 shares of the software’s stock worth $4,851,000 after acquiring an additional 53,597 shares during the period. 54.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altair Engineering (ALTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.