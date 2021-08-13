Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 19,513 Shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) by 129.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,513 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Byline Bancorp worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Byline Bancorp by 10.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,908,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,366,000 after acquiring an additional 179,787 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Byline Bancorp by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 183,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 52,624 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 222.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 51,044 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 220.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 40,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $713,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp stock opened at $25.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.42. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $10.49 and a one year high of $25.78.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 23.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BY. Stephens cut Byline Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

