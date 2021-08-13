Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,378 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Hookipa Pharma worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HOOK. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hookipa Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 108.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 339,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 176,051 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 813.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 173,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 154,929 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 15.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 743,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,005,000 after acquiring an additional 100,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $496,000. 44.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HOOK opened at $7.28 on Friday. Hookipa Pharma Inc has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 7.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.87.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52). Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 40.95% and a negative net margin of 237.83%. Equities analysts expect that Hookipa Pharma Inc will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

HOOK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Hookipa Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Friday, June 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Hookipa Pharma from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

About Hookipa Pharma

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

