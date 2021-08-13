AstraZeneca’s (AZN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a £102 ($133.26) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AZN. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 9,220 ($120.46) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 9,401.67 ($122.83).

Shares of LON AZN opened at GBX 8,393 ($109.66) on Tuesday. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,848 ($115.60). The company has a market cap of £130.02 billion and a PE ratio of 40.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 8,400.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a GBX 64.80 ($0.85) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 1.37%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

