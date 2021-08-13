Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Escalade were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESCA. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Escalade during the first quarter worth about $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Escalade by 84.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Escalade during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Escalade by 159.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Escalade during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 28.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESCA stock opened at $22.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.25. Escalade, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $16.58 and a 12-month high of $25.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 4.01. The firm has a market cap of $315.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.32.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. Escalade had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 20.34%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Escalade, Incorporated will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Escalade’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

In other news, CFO Stephen Wawrin sold 1,348 shares of Escalade stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $31,044.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Escalade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Escalade Company Profile

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

