Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 1,721 Shares of Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,721 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.27% of Howard Bancorp worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 907,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,915,000 after buying an additional 71,089 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 525,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,647,000 after purchasing an additional 49,744 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Howard Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 419,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Howard Bancorp by 12.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 23,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Howard Bancorp by 11.3% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 126,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 12,880 shares during the last quarter. 57.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Howard Bancorp stock opened at $20.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.91. The stock has a market cap of $377.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Howard Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $20.50.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 million. Howard Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 24.20%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Howard Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HBMD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Howard Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Howard Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Howard Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

