Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 3,114 Shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,114 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.47% of CTO Realty Growth worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 9,117 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 22,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 282,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,689,000 after purchasing an additional 19,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in CTO Realty Growth in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. 53.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTO opened at $54.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.52 and a fifty-two week high of $56.90. The company has a market cap of $326.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.09. CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 138.12% and a return on equity of 26.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTO. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.60.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

