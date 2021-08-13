Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) by 21.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 136,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,967 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unity Biotechnology were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the first quarter worth $292,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 155.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 18,173 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after buying an additional 86,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 19,338 shares in the last quarter. 37.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unity Biotechnology alerts:

Shares of Unity Biotechnology stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $199.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.22. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $12.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.17.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.32). On average, research analysts forecast that Unity Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

UBX has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. upgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Unity Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.88.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate include UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.