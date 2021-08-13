Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,778 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Athira Pharma were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Athira Pharma by 358.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,885,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,701,000 after buying an additional 1,474,117 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Athira Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $14,871,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Athira Pharma by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,224,000 after purchasing an additional 119,313 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Athira Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,869,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Athira Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.40.

Shares of ATHA opened at $10.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.60 million and a P/E ratio of -5.99. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.22 and a 1 year high of $34.79.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

