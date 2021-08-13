Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ames National were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Ames National by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Ames National by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Ames National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. WBI Investments lifted its holdings in Ames National by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. WBI Investments now owns 20,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 8,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ames National by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. 26.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ATLO opened at $24.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.23. Ames National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $27.90. The stock has a market cap of $219.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Adams, Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Polk, Marshall, Ringgold, Story, Taylor, and Union counties in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

