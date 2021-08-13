Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.25 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Agenus Inc., formerly known as Antigenics Inc., is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of immunotherapeutics for the treatment of life threatening and chronic medical conditions. Immunotherapeutics are drugs that work by modulating the immune system to fight diseases. The Company’s product line includes Oncophage vaccine, a patient-specific therapeutic cancer vaccine. The Company is also developing Prophage, patient-specific therapeutic cancer vaccine; QS-21, vaccine adjuvant; and HerpV, a polyvalent off-the-shelf therapeutic heat shock protein-based vaccine for treatment of genital herpes which are all in the clinical testing stages. Agenus Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

Get Agenus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AGEN opened at $5.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.36. Agenus has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $5.97.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.13). As a group, analysts expect that Agenus will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGEN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Agenus during the first quarter worth approximately $7,164,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agenus during the second quarter worth approximately $13,641,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Agenus by 13.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,145,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,291 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in Agenus by 7.1% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 13,777,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,474,000 after purchasing an additional 912,567 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 2,060.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 807,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 769,922 shares during the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agenus

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agenus (AGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.