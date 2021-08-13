SVB Leerink Cuts Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Price Target to $5.00

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) had its price target decreased by SVB Leerink from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.11) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.13) EPS.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an underweight rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ ADAP opened at $3.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $595.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.15. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.37 and a 1 year high of $10.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.99.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.96% and a negative net margin of 3,847.09%. Research analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADAP. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 310.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 75.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.