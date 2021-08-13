AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $79.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.05% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Aaon Inc. is a manufacturer of air-conditioning and heating equipment consisting of rooftop units, chillers, air-handling units, condensing units and coils. Its products serve the new construction and replacement markets. The Company has successfully gained market share through its semi-custom product lines, which offer the customer value, quality, function, serviceability and efficiency. “

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded shares of AAON from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ AAON opened at $69.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 49.13 and a beta of 0.53. AAON has a 12-month low of $54.85 and a 12-month high of $81.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.98.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. AAON had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 21.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that AAON will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AAON by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,282,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $439,872,000 after purchasing an additional 123,066 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in AAON by 1.2% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,769,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,851,000 after acquiring an additional 20,721 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AAON by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 893,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,573,000 after acquiring an additional 30,434 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in AAON by 5.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 827,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,937,000 after acquiring an additional 40,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AAON by 7.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,907,000 after acquiring an additional 47,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

