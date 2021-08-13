SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) vs. Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Critical Review

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) and Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.8% of SEI Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of Freedom shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.5% of SEI Investments shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 72.9% of Freedom shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

SEI Investments has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Freedom has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SEI Investments and Freedom, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEI Investments 0 2 2 0 2.50 Freedom 0 0 0 0 N/A

SEI Investments presently has a consensus target price of $73.17, suggesting a potential upside of 17.93%. Given SEI Investments’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SEI Investments is more favorable than Freedom.

Profitability

This table compares SEI Investments and Freedom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEI Investments 27.79% 28.17% 23.42% Freedom 40.36% 67.99% 9.95%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SEI Investments and Freedom’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEI Investments $1.68 billion 5.20 $447.29 million $3.00 20.68 Freedom $352.55 million 10.71 $142.29 million N/A N/A

SEI Investments has higher revenue and earnings than Freedom.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to private banks, independent financial advisers, institutional investors, investment managers, investment advisors, wealth management organizations, corporations, retirement scheme sponsors, not-for-profit organizations, hedge fund managers, registered investment advisers, independent broker-dealers, financial planners, life insurance agents, defined-benefit schemes, defined-contribution schemes, endowments, foundations, and board-designated fund, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused portfolios. It also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on top-down and bottom-up analysis to make its investments, through its subsidiaries. SEI Investments Company was founded in 1968 and is based in Oaks, Pennsylvania.

About Freedom

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services. It also provides capital raising solutions for corporate clients through initial public offerings and follow-on offerings; and debt capital markets solutions that focuses on structuring and distributing private and public debt for various purposes, including buyouts, acquisitions, growth capital financings, and recapitalizations. In addition, the company is involved in trading, investment, and brokerage activities. Further, it act as an intermediary between borrowers and lenders of short-term funds and provide funding for various inventory positions; and employs repurchase and reverse repurchase agreements in proprietary trading activities. It has operations primarily in Russia, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Cyprus. The company was formerly known as BMB Munai, Inc. and changed its name to Freedom Holding Corp. Freedom Holding Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

