NIO (NYSE:NIO) and Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) Critical Comparison

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) and NIO (NYSE:NIO) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Electric Last Mile Solutions and NIO, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electric Last Mile Solutions 0 0 6 0 3.00 NIO 0 5 11 0 2.69

Electric Last Mile Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 87.13%. NIO has a consensus target price of $60.33, indicating a potential upside of 42.06%. Given Electric Last Mile Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Electric Last Mile Solutions is more favorable than NIO.

Profitability

This table compares Electric Last Mile Solutions and NIO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electric Last Mile Solutions N/A N/A N/A NIO -38.46% -61.18% -20.25%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Electric Last Mile Solutions and NIO’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electric Last Mile Solutions N/A N/A -$29.36 million N/A N/A NIO $2.49 billion 26.75 -$812.13 million ($0.73) -58.18

Electric Last Mile Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NIO.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.0% of Electric Last Mile Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.6% of NIO shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of NIO shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Electric Last Mile Solutions beats NIO on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electric Last Mile Solutions

Electric Last Mile, Inc. designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

About NIO

NIO Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services. The company was formerly known as NextEV Inc. and changed its name to NIO Inc. in July 2017. NIO Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

