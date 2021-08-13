TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $555.10 Million

Analysts expect TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) to report sales of $555.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $562.09 million and the lowest is $550.20 million. TTM Technologies posted sales of $513.58 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.22 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 1.06%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TTMI shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.54.

In related news, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 17,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $251,675.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,392 shares in the company, valued at $371,863.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $41,861.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,445.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,439 shares of company stock worth $654,811 over the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in TTM Technologies during the first quarter worth $148,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 4,874.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 10,236 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the first quarter valued at $164,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI opened at $14.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 78.22 and a beta of 1.58. TTM Technologies has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $15.36.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

