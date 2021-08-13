E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €13.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

E.On (FRA:EOAN) has been assigned a €13.00 ($15.29) target price by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EOAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group set a €10.50 ($12.35) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.30 ($15.65) price objective on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday. Independent Research set a €10.40 ($12.24) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. E.On presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €11.34 ($13.35).

EOAN opened at €10.73 ($12.62) on Wednesday. E.On has a twelve month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a twelve month high of €10.80 ($12.71). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €10.17.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

