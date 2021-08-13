Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Trading Up 4.2%

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) shares were up 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.92 and last traded at $8.87. Approximately 43,669 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,935,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.51.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Gold Fields from $10.50 to $10.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.69.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.49.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFI. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gold Fields in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gold Fields in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Company Profile (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces.

