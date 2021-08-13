FY2021 EPS Estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Increased by Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:ANIP)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn $2.76 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.75. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a positive return on equity of 17.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ANIP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $30.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $374.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.14. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $23.55 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 63,395 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 10,332 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,083,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% in the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 219,962 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,949,000 after acquiring an additional 59,166 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. 50.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

