COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Trading Down 8.1% Following Weak Earnings

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)’s share price dropped 8.1% on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $30.00 and last traded at $30.00. Approximately 3,317 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 425,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.65.

The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.11).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMPS shares. Maxim Group assumed coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.38.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the first quarter valued at about $425,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,399,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 26.3% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the first quarter valued at approximately $372,000. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.69.

About COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS)

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

