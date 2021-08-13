Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Hits New 52-Week High at $153.87

Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $153.87 and last traded at $153.18, with a volume of 5024 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $149.88.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.31.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 20.26%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.58%.

In other Eagle Materials news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 9,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $1,382,811.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,028,297.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,800 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total transaction of $266,994.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,647.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,463 shares of company stock valued at $10,960,397. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,695,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $496,674,000 after acquiring an additional 134,873 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 18.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,790,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,667,000 after purchasing an additional 278,772 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 21.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,430,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,298,000 after purchasing an additional 255,932 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 0.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 649,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,055,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

